NFL Legends We've Lost During the 2023-2024 Season
Jim Brown and Dick Butkus are two legends who died in 2023.
Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, and it's a time when NFL fans pay tribute to legends who died during the 2023-24 season.
A notable legend who died who knows about winning championships is Jim Brown who won an NFL title with the Cleveland Browns in 1964. Another legend who passed away was Dick Butkus who is arguably the best linebacker in NFL history. Here's a look at the legends NFL fans lost this past year.
RB Jim Brown
Brown died at the age of 87 on May 18, 2023. Along with winning an NFL championship with Cleveland, Brown was named NFL MVP three times, selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and named to the All-Pro Team nine times. Brown is a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team and three NFL Anniversary All-Time Teams.
LB Dick Butkus
Dick Butkus died at the age of 80 on Dec. 9. He spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears (1965-1973) and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1969 and 1970. Butkus was selected to the All-Pro Team and the Pro Bowl eight times.
Coach Bud Grant
Bud Grant died at the age of 95 on Mar. 11. He was known for being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 1967 to 1983 and 1985 and led the team to four Super Bowl appearances. Grant also coached in the CFL and led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to four Grey Cup titles.
LB Dave Wilcox
Dave Wilcox died at the age of 80 on April 19. He spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers (1964-1974) and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times. Wilcox is a member of the 49ers Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
TE Frank Wycheck
Frank Wycheck died at the age of 52 on Dec. 9. He started his career in Washington in 1993 before joining the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans in 1995. Wycheck was named to the Pro Bowl three times, selected to the All-Pro Second Team in 2000 and was named to the Titans/Oilers Ring of Honor.
OL Ed Budde
Ed Budde died at the age of 83 on Dec. 19. He spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs (1963-1976) and helped the team win Super Bowl IV. Budde was named to the AFL All-Time team and was selected to the Chiefs Hall of Fame.
OL Bob Brown
Bob Brown died on Dec. 8 at the age of 81. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders and was selected to the Pro Bow six times. Brown was also named to the All-Pro Team five times and is a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team.