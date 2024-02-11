Tony Romo's NFL Stats as Dallas Cowboys' QB, Explained

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tony Romo has made a name for himself as the lead NFL analyst for CBS, even calling the this year's Super Bowl on the network and Paramount+. But before the 43-year-old became a broadcasting star, he was a star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo had to earn his time on the field since he was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Illinois in 2003. He did not play during his rookie season and saw limited action in 2004 and 2005. In 2006, Romo began the season as a backup for Drew Bledsoe. He eventually became the starter and finished the 2006 season with 2,903 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games with 10 starts and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

(Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

In 2007, Romo had a breakout season, throwing for 4,211 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 97.4 passer rating. Romo, who was named to his second Pro Bowl, led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and to the divisional round of the playoffs. Romo would continue to be the Cowboys' starting QB for another eight seasons, and his best season came in 2014 when he threw for 3,705 yards, 34 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl, selected to the All-Pro Second Team and finished third in NFL MVP voting.

Romo would deal with injuries in 2015 and 2016, which led to his retirement in April 2017. He finished his NFL career with 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns and a 65.3 percent completion percentage. He's the Cowboys' all-time passing leader, ranking first in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Shortly after his retirement, Romo joined CBS. "When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports," Romo said at the time. "Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game."