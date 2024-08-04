Man Arrested at Morgan Wallen Concert After Making Terror Threats

A man was arrested at a Morgan Wallen concert on Friday night, and charged with making a terrorist threat against two professional athletes at the venue. According to a report by Deadline, police swept through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri to find Aaron Brown, who allegedly posted threats against two Kansas City Chiefs players online. He was arrested and charged with a Class E felony in the second degree.

Prosecutors confirmed Brown's arrest but did not disclose the names of his alleged victims. The arrest reportedly delayed the concert by about 40 minutes, but afterward Wallen was able to play to the crowd without incident. Notably, Wallen invited three Chiefs players onto the stage with him at the beginning of his set – Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. Wallen himself was wearing a Chiefs a jersey. A report by The U.S. Sun claims that Brown's threat targeted Kelce and Mahomes.

Jackson County Prosecutors said that Brown's threat was made on the platform X – formerly known as Twitter – and was discovered by police detectives and intelligence analysts. A transcript of the post was included in the charging documents, reading: "Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f-in' shot. F- em!" Brown was arrested on Friday night and formally charged on Saturday morning, then held on a $15,000 bond. Prosecutors had requested a $250,000 cash bond.

Professional athletes can be controversial public figures in their own right as fans and rivals get emotionally wrapped up in their careers and their team's season. On top of that, Kelce has been even more of a lightning rod over the last year or so as he has been dating billionaire pop star Taylor Swift. However, authorities have not released any information on Brown's motivation for these alleged crimes, so any reasons published online are either speculation or unconfirmed.

Still, there's no denying that Swift and Kelce's relationship has caused some intense outrage among fans for a myriad of reasons. Many NFL fans felt that the singer was distracting from the game itself last season, and they anticipate more of the same this year. Some Swift fans grew tired of the drama as well, though their focus was mainly on sympathizing with the singer, not lashing out at her new boyfriend.

A representative for the Chiefs declined to comment on Brown's arrest for other reports this weekend, and neither the players nor Wallen have commented on the incident publicly so far. It's unclear if Brown is out on bond or if he is still in custody.