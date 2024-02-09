One Super Bowl 2024 Player Has No Interest in Meeting Taylor Swift: 'This Is Football'

One NFL player who will be in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday is not about the Taylor Swift hype. TMZ Sports recently caught up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III who said he has no interest in meeting the music superstar despite having deep roots in the music industry.

"This is football," McCloud said, who recently became the CEO of an entertainment agency named Legend Tribe Entertainment. Many suspected that McCloud would contact Swift during Super Bowl weekend since he's a musician, but the 27-year-old wide receiver said, "Hell nah!"

(Photo: Michael Zagaris / Getty Images)

"I'm a big fan of greatness," he said. "She's great at what she do. She big time. But, hey, this is football. We don't care about no album coming out. We don't care about none of that. Congrats to her on the Grammy thing she did, but we don't care about none of that, man."

McCloud, 27, is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. He's been in the league since the 2018 season and his spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the 49ers in 2022. In 12 games in 2023, McCloud caught 12 passes for 135 yards. He also worked as the team's kick returner and punt returner. McCloud played college football at Clemson and was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bills.

Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games because she's dating superstar tight end Travis Kelce. She is expected to be at the Super Bowl on Sunday but is not in Las Vegas right now as she's in Tokyo for the international leg of her Eras Tour.