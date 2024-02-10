NFL Icons Who Never Made It to the Super Bowl
Barry Sanders came close to reaching the Super Bowl in the early 1990s.
The 2024 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and it's the ultimate goal for every NFL player.
In the 58 years of the Super Bowl, there have been plenty of legendary players who missed the chance of playing in the championship game. Here's a look some legendary NFL players who never made it to the Super Bowl.
RB Barry Sanders
Barry Sanders spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions, and the closest the team got to the Super Bowl was in 1991 when they lost to Washington in the NFC Championship game. In his career, Sanders won the NFL MVP award in 1997 and was named Offensive Player of the Year. Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns during his time in the NFL.
LB Dick Butkus
Dick Butkus spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears (1965-1973) and is considered the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history. Not only did he never make the Super Bowl, but Butkus never played in the playoffs. Butkus was named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team in eight of his nine NFL seasons.
RB Earl Campbell
Earl Campbell was named MVP in 1979 and Offensive Player of the Year from 1978 to 1980. The closest Campbell has gotten to the Super Bowl is when the Houston Oilers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1979 AFC Championship game.
QB Warren Moon
Warren Moon played for multiple NFL teams from 1984 to 2000 and finished with 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns. The closest Moon got to the Super Bowl was in 1993 when he led the Houston Oilers to the divisional round of the playoffs.
TE Tony Gonzalez
Tony Gonzalez is arguably the best tight end in NFL history. It took 16 seasons for Gonzalez to earn his first playoff win, but he failed to make the Super Bowl when the Atlanta Falcons lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 NFC Championship game.
RB LaDanian Tomlinson
LaDanian Tomlinson was named MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Walton Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2006. The closest he got to the Super Bowl was in 2010 when the Chargers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 AFC Championship Game.
Other Notable Legends
DE Deacon Jones
WR Cris Carter
RB Eric Dickerson
RB O.J. Simpson
QB Dan Fouts
RB Gayle Sayers
LB Derrick Thomas