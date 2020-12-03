Seahawks' Josh Gordon Reinstated by NFL, Can Return in Week 16

✖

Josh Gordon is back in the NFL once again. On Thursday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced he has conditionally reinstated the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and can play in the team's final two games of the 2020 season. Gordon can start COVID-19 testing on Friday and join the team on Dec. 9, assuming he tests negative for the coronavirus. He can attend team meetings, meet with the coaches individually and work out at the team facility. Gordon can start practicing with the team on Dec. 21 after the team's Week 15 game and start playing in Week 16.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 16, 2019, for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances. He re-signed with the Seahawks in September but will make his 2020 debut at the end of the month. Things have not been easy for Gordon as he has been suspended six times since 2013. Five of those suspensions have been due to some form of substance abuse. He played in five games with the Seahawks in 2019 and caught seven passes for 139 yards. He spent the first half of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots and caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve in October before letting him go a week later.

"Josh did a really good job with us last year," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Aug. 3. "He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we'll see what happens."

Gordon was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the Supplemental Draft. He had a strong rookie season, catching 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. NFL started taking notice of Gordon in 2013 as he posted 87 receptions 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. His production in 2013 led to him be named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team. Things started the slow down for Gordon after his Pro Bowl season as he was suspended for most of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 and 2016 season. He also missed most of the 2017 season and played in one game with the Browns in 2018 before being traded to the Patriots.