Seahawks to Re-Sign Suspended WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is returning to the NFL. According to his agent, David Canter, Gordon, who is currently suspended, has signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Gordon, 29, applied for reinstatement in June after he was suspended indefinitely in December for violations of the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing substances. According to ESPN, the Seahawks worked on a deal to get Gordon back after hearing his reinstatement process is going well.

ESPN is also reporting the contract is for one year. Gordon has had his challenges over the years as he has been suspended six times since 2013. And of those six suspensions, five have been due to some form of substance abuse. For this last suspension, Gordon's attorney, Adam Kenner, said Gordon had a setback after the death of his brother. Gordon announced the news on Nov. 11, which is the same day he made his Seahawks debut. Gordon played five games with the Seahawks last year and caught seven passes for 139 yards. He signed with the Seahawks after being cut by the New England Patriots in October.

"Josh did a really good job with us last year," Seahawks head Carroll said on Aug. 3. "He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we'll see what happens." The Seahawks added Gordon to help bolster the offense as they made a push to the playoffs. The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot but lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Gordon joined the Cleveland Browns in 2012 via the Supplemental Draft. He was named an All-Pro in 2013 after catching 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. Legal issues caught up to him in 2014, which led to him being suspended in December of that year. Gordon was then suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 season. He was reinstated in 2017 and played in five games. In 2018, Gordon was traded to the Patriots and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He stepped away from the team in December of that year but was then suspended for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL drug policy. The Patriots won the Super Bowl that season, and with Gordon on the roster, he earned a Super Bowl ring.