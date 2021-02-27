Josh Gordon Fails Drug Test, Suspended From Seahawks Indefinitely

One day after catching a 58-yard pass for the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Josh Gordon has now been suspended indefinitely by the NFL. According to ESPN, he is being disciplined for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. The punishment was announced on Monday after Gordon suited up for his fifth game with the Seahawks.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, this is Gordon’s sixth suspension since 2013. It is also the fifth for substance abuse. As a member of the New England Patriots in 2018, Gordon was suspended for the remaining three games of the season after violating terms of his reinstatement from a previous suspension.

As a member of the Cleveland Browns, Gordon missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons while serving out a suspension for violating the league’s policy. He later returned to the Browns in 2017, appearing in five games. The Browns released Gordon in 2018, which prompted him landing with the Patriots.

Gordon was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks in November after starting his season with the Patriots. He had been placed on Injured Reserve and was ultimately waived after returning to full health. In five games with Seattle, he recorded seven receptions for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed excitement about the acquisition of Gordon in November, praising his abilities as a receiver. The Seahawks head coach will address the media Monday evening at 6 p.m. ET as part of his regularly-scheduled press conference.

“He [Gordon] comes with high praise now for his ability and talent and natural skills and all that. Just in our first look yesterday and then again today, you can see that he’s really got a lot of ability,” Carroll said in early November. “And he’s very comfortable with the game, he learns very well, it’s all pretty smooth — there are no rough edges here.”

The 28-year-old receiver turned heads in 2013 as a member of the Cleveland Browns when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. The team finished 4-12 on the year, but Gordon impressed with his ability to routinely beat cornerbacks in coverage.

His playing time decreased following this breakout season, however, as Gordon dealt with various suspensions. He would appear in only five games during the 2014 season before being shelved for two full years.

Without Gordon on the roster, the Seahawks will move forward to the playoffs with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf serving as the top options in the passing game. Fellow wide receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister will also likely see an increase in action.

