Sasha Banks and Naomi Are Reportedly Returning to WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi are on their way back to WWE. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for the two WWE Superstars to return to the company after being suspended indefinitely for walking out of a WWE Raw tapping in May. WrestlingNews.co says the belief is Banks and Naomi could return on Monday night for WWE Raw.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE was looking at trying to work things out with Banks and Naomi as the two had creative issues with Vince McMahon. But now that McMahon has retired, Triple H has taken over as head of creative, which could mean a big return for the two is coming sooner than later.

Former WWE Superstar Paige, who now goes by Saraya, spoke to reporters at Starrcast on Sunday and was asked about Banks and Naomi. "I mean, everyone loves Sasha Banks, right?," Saraya said, per WresltingNews.co. "So the four horsewomen, in general, is such a big and critical part of the women's revolutions. So, I think she'll be back. I think now with Hunter in charge, and kind of like taking the reigns and everything anything." Saraya then added So, I feel like eventually, you know Sasha and Naomi hopefully in my opinion will come back."

Banks and Naomi have not publicly commented on their exit from WWE, but when they walked out of WWE Raw in May they were the Women's Tag Team Champions. One issue they had was the direction the Women's Tag Team Championship was heading as they weren't scheduled to defend the titles until Money in the Bank in July. Banks and Naomi relinquished the titles as they before they left, and the titles have been vacant ever since.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions," WWE said in its statement following the walkout. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Banks and Naomi's reported return will come two nights after SummerSlam, which saw the return of three Superstars — Bayley, Io Sky (formerly Io Shairai) and Dakota Kai.