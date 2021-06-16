Samoa Joe Returns to WWE After Being Fired, and Fans Sound Off

Samoa Joe is back with WWE. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old WWE Superstar appeared on NXT to talk to NXT General Manager William Regal. Joe was asked to take over Regal's duties as GM but didn't accept his offer. However, Joe said he will help Regal as an assistant with the ability to mix it up with NXT Superstars if needed.

This comes after Joe was fired by WWE in April due to budget cuts. Before being released, Joe was working as a commentator on Raw. He hasn't wrestled since February 2020 due to concussion issues. While Joe will work exclusively on NXT and will not be a "competitor," he plans to get back in the ring soon.

“It’s all about taking the best and healthiest approach to my recovery,” Joe told Sports Illustrated earlier this year. “When it comes to concussions, the amount of knowledge and science that has evolved over the past decade has been incredible. I’d suffered one on TV, and then one shortly thereafter. For my health and safety, WWE pulled me back, and I was all on board. There have also been some holdups with the pandemic, in terms of medical availability of certain specialists and facilities, so that’s played a large factor in the timing." Here's a look at fans reacting to Joe's return.