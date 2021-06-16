Samoa Joe Returns to WWE After Being Fired, and Fans Sound Off
Samoa Joe is back with WWE. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old WWE Superstar appeared on NXT to talk to NXT General Manager William Regal. Joe was asked to take over Regal's duties as GM but didn't accept his offer. However, Joe said he will help Regal as an assistant with the ability to mix it up with NXT Superstars if needed.
This comes after Joe was fired by WWE in April due to budget cuts. Before being released, Joe was working as a commentator on Raw. He hasn't wrestled since February 2020 due to concussion issues. While Joe will work exclusively on NXT and will not be a "competitor," he plans to get back in the ring soon.
“It’s all about taking the best and healthiest approach to my recovery,” Joe told Sports Illustrated earlier this year. “When it comes to concussions, the amount of knowledge and science that has evolved over the past decade has been incredible. I’d suffered one on TV, and then one shortly thereafter. For my health and safety, WWE pulled me back, and I was all on board. There have also been some holdups with the pandemic, in terms of medical availability of certain specialists and facilities, so that’s played a large factor in the timing." Here's a look at fans reacting to Joe's return.
.@WWEKarrionKross was having a word with @RealKingRegal when @SamoaJoe showed up! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JmgarCiuaD— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021
One fan wrote: "I was hoping for louder Joe Chants, disappointed about that but still was excited nonetheless."
Welcome back, @SamoaJoe. #WeAreNXT #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/0ZteIYBdeL— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
Another fan added: Thank you [Triple H] for bringing [Samoa Joe] back my heart really broke when he left you truly have our best interest at heart."
We all love to see it. #WWENXT @RealKingRegal @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/PAhg5XQd79— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021
This fan has a message for the NXT Superstars. "Welcome back Samoa Joe," the person wrote. "NXT roster beware. Don't provoke Joe and everything will be fine like roses. If you do provoke him Its nighty night time for y'all. Ask Adam Cole."
10 minutes on the job, and someone has already provoked @SamoaJoe.
Unruly behavior will not be tolerated in @RealKingRegal & @SamoaJoe's #WWENXT! @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/mPMK9V09V8— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
Could we see Samoa Joe take on Adam Cole? One person answered: "I mean lots of people probably want to see that match; however, that match won't happen anytime soon since Joe isn't medically cleared to wrestle and hasn't been medically cleared in over a year!"
Provoke @SamoaJoe, @PeteDunneYxB. Please. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9TTA8jGODj— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
One fan stated: "Every week we are going to want different people provoking [Samoa Joe]. I love it. Just gonna be building till finally someone pokes the bear."
BREAKING NEWS:— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 16, 2021
Per @RealKingRegal, former 2x @WWENXT Champion @SamoaJoe will help keep the peace in #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Lbea55TfY2
"Thank god for [Triple H] who sees the value in a joe !! NXT is the best show in the business!!" one fan said. "Roman is the best thing in wrestling I thought WWE was done? Meltzer told us all this s— and a year later WWE is better than last. AEW is getting Worse numbers!!
Samoa Joe went after Jeff Hardy’s jugular with this promo.June 15, 2021
And this was a memorable promo from Joe. One fan wrote: "Still can't get over how good this promo was, and the one where he just walked down to the ring dissing everyone in the ring as he goes like a f— badass."