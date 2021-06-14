Recently Fired WWE Superstar Reportedly Re-Hired by Company

✖

A recently fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. According to PWInsider, Samoa Joe is returning to work exclusively with the NXT brand. It was reported last week that NXT officials wanted to bring Joe back as an in-ring talent after being at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week.

This comes after Triple H reportedly "snatched him back" after learning he was released from WWE. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc. Triple H wasn't happy with Joe being cut and wanted him back on NXT instead of joining another promotion such as AEW or Impact. Triple H was the one who signed Joe to a contract in 2015 and even gave him a unique contract where he was able to continue working indie dates.

Never forget that time Samoa Joe destroyed everyone on the mic in this segment pic.twitter.com/VEyrAtiUdj — SleeplessScotty33 (@ScottyStyles33) June 12, 2021

There is no word on when Joe will make his return as he wasn't backstage at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday. Joe, who was a commentator on Raw before his release in April, hasn't wrestled since February 2020 due to concussion issues. While it's possible Joe could return to the ring soon, he was signed to focus on non-wrestling duties. One thing to watch for is Joe being the new on-screen general manager of NXT as William Regal teased at In Your House that he was stepping down from the position. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio indicated that Joe has been given "a Regal-like role" with NXT.

"I don’t think my in-ring career is done,” Joe said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in March. “I have some really strong goals I look forward to pursuing in the near future.” Joe also talked about being healthy is the priority when it comes to making his return to the ring.

“It’s all about taking the best and healthiest approach to my recovery,” Joe says. “When it comes to concussions, the amount of knowledge and science that has evolved over the past decade has been incredible. I’d suffered one on TV, and then one shortly thereafter. For my health and safety, WWE pulled me back, and I was all on board.

“There have also been some holdups with the pandemic, in terms of medical availability of certain specialists and facilities, so that’s played a large factor in the timing. But like I said, WWE medical is doing their very best for me to have the healthiest return possible.”