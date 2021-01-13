Saints Delete Tweet of Drew Brees Wearing ‘Say Her Name’ Shirt Before Playoff Game

The New Orleans Saints deleted a tweet that featured Drew Brees wearing a shirt that said “[Hashtag] Say Her Name.” Brees was wearing the shirt with his teammates before their playoff game against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. The Saints didn’t give an explanation on why they deleted the tweet but did explain why the players were wearing it.

The Saints wrote on Twitter that the shirt “is for the Saints Players Coalition initiative to amplify the voices and experiences of black women.” The “Say Her Name” slogan started when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by officers last year. This comes days after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to object to Joe Biden’s win in November’s presidential election.

The Saints deleted a tweet showing Drew Brees wearing a “Say Her Name” shirt because people thought he was referring to US Capitol rioter killed on Wednesday https://t.co/wfCk57TqwO — Brotips (@brotips) January 10, 2021

This incident also comes months after Brees catching heat from fans and teammates for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said to Yahoo Finance in June. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”

After Brees made the comments, he quickly apologized. “I know that there’s not much I can say that would make things any better,” Brees said in a video. “I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply. That was never my intention.”

It’s likely Brees wore the shirt to support his teammates and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Saints were able to beat the Bears 21-9 and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs Sunday evening.