Drew Brees Extends Apology for Kneeling Remarks With New Video, Says 'I Will Do Better'

Drew Brees just apologized again for his remarks on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. After posting a long note on Instagram about what he said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance, the New Orleans Saints quarterback posted an Instagram video doubling down on his apology, hoping to reaffirm he's "not an enemy" and "will do better."

"I know that there's not much I can say that would make things any better," Brees said in the video. "I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply. That was never my intention. I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so much reform and change in regards to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I'm sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution. I am your ally."

Brees also wrote an apology with the video. In the caption, Brees wrote, "I'm sorry it has taken this long to act and to participate in a meaningful way but I am your ally in this fight." Before Brees posted a video, the Saints held a meeting and the Super Bowl champion quarterback apologized to his teammates. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was one of the first players to speak out on Brees' comments and accepted Brees' apology. "One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement!

Brees caught a lot of heat for his comments after being asked about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem this upcoming season to protest the death of Gorge Floyd while being in the custody of Minneapolis Police. He said he doesn't agree with "anybody disrespecting the flag" and continued to talk about what the flag means to him when standing during the national anthem.