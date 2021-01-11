Watch: Saints Coach Sean Payton Gets Slimed by Nickelodeon Following Playoff Win

✖

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints earned a big win on Sunday, taking down the Chicago Bears 21-9 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. And because of that, Payton did something out of the ordinary. After the game, which aired on Nickelodeon along with CBS and Amazon Prime video, Payton got slimed, which is one of Nickelodeon's long-standing traditions. Before the game against the Bears, Payton said he would get slimed if the Saints came away with a win.

"The first time I realized we were going to be on Nickelodeon, someone tweeted about me getting slimed, so I had to look that up," Payton told reporters last week. "I like it. I the fact they're choosing this game. I think that says a lot." Payton was then asked if he will be slimed, which led to him replying, "I would only enjoy being slimed if we won, and I would willing to be slimed if we won."

Sean Payton is a man of his word 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IO8oalZdLG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2021

Last year, the NFL announced a playoff game would air on Nickelodeon to target a younger audience. This decision was made after the league agreed to expand the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams, meaning there were six-wild card games played over the weekend (three on Saturday, three on Sunday). This is the first time the NFL playoffs have been expanded since 1990 when it was moved up from 10 to 12 teams.

"This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions," Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports, said in a press release from ViacomCBS. "Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family."

Payton and the Saints will now get ready to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. This will be the third time the Saints and Bucs have faced each other this season with the Saints winning the first two meetings.