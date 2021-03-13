Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Another Huge Move by His Soccer Team

✖

Wrexham AFC, the soccer club co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has added a key person to the front office. They announced on Friday the hiring of Fleur Robinson. She will become the club's new chief executive officer, starting on June 1.

Reynolds celebrated the addition to the club with an excited tweet. "Huge welcome to our new CEO, Fleur Robinson! It’s starting.." he wrote. Reynolds also explained in a statement that "Fleur's enthusiasm just shone through and having successfully navigated the journey to the EFL from the National League, she was able to offer us something different but exceptionally relevant."

CEO | Ready for an Incredible New Era 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) March 12, 2021

"I'm delighted to accept this fantastic position and I'm excited about joining one of the oldest professional football clubs in the world, which has both a proud history and a positive future," Robinson told the club website after the announcement. She later explained in a tweet the decision to leave Burton Albion FC and head to Wrexham.

"There are not many jobs that would have pulled me away from Burton, a club I have helped develop from the second tier of non-league to two seasons in the Championship, but the prospect of joining Wrexham at the start of what I believe is about to be an incredible new era for the club was too exciting to pass up," Robinson said on Friday.

According to Sky Sports, Robinson spent the last two decades with Burton Albion FC. She became a key figure in the journey from non-League all the way to the Sky Bet Championship. The club was later relegated to League One in 2018, the first time since 1977.

News surfaced in September 2020 that the two actors were investing in Wrexham. They were set to invest 2 million pounds, which is a little over $2.5 million. In February 2021, the two men officially completed their takeover of the club, the third oldest team in professional soccer. Now they are making major changes to improve the club while also positively impacting the community.

"Fleur will be a great leader for Wrexham," McElhenney added, per the Wrexham website. "Her commitment to placing the Club at the centre of the community and experience in doing so was exceptionally attractive when you consider the importance we place on that area in our Mission Statement."