Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Taking Over Welsh Football Club

✖

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet) are set to take control of the Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC. They announced the news on Monday morning. They also pledged $2.64 million to the club and have plans to create a Netflix-style documentary.

In the joking video posted on Twitter, Reynolds and McElhenney began discussing Ifor Williams Trailers and why the company creates the perfect gifts. They discussed hauling livestock and using the trailers for multiple purposes before fully revealing the ownership news. The two actors confirmed that they are taking over Wrexham AFC and gave a brief outline of their future plans.

"Why are Rob and I pitching North Walian trailer manufacturers?" Reynolds asked in the video. McElhenney responded by saying, "Well, we just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club, and they're our team sponsor. You may have never heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse Ground or Ifor Williams, but you will."

According to Sky Sports, two Special General Meetings took place in which fans showed their support. They voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal with 1,809 approving, 26 against and nine abstaining out of 2,000 trust members. The two actors originally presented their plans to the fan-owned club on Nov. 8. They said that they want Wrexham to become a "global force" and that they want to attend as many games as possible.

"Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation — the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST," the Wrexham Supporters Trust said in a statement. "Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.

"Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process," the statement continued. "As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings."

News surfaced in late September that the pair had started the process. Months later, they were finally able to confirm the news. The Wrexham Supporters Trust showed support for the new owners, setting the stage for major changes.