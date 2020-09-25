✖

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are teaming up to purchase one of the oldest soccer teams in the world. The week, Wrexham AFC announced Reynolds and McElhenney are in talks to invest in the team after the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favor of allowing their bid to progress. Wrexham plays in the National League and finished 19th out of 24 teams last season.

"As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the resolution,” read the team said in a statement Wednesday evening. "As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC. In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting."

I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

According to Sky Sports, Reynolds and McElhenny are looking to invest 2 million pounds, which is a little over $2.5 million. Last week, the WST said: "The profile of the Investors is such that there is likely to be a significantly increased profile for the football club and very substantial commercial opportunities going forward." Wrexham director Spencer Harris recently talked to PA news agency about Reynold and McElhenney and the potential investment.

Let’s use this photo moving fwd thx https://t.co/TZm9HBDNdU — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) September 23, 2020

"It's still at the stage where we have to finalize the deal and bring it back to the members at a second AGM," he said. "But I would like to think that Rob and Ryan think Wrexham is an attractive prospect with fantastic potential. People with the professionalism of Rob and Ryan do not come around very often and news of their interest is quite exciting for the supporters I'm sure."

Reynolds, 43 is known for his work in the films Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and The Hitman's Bodyguard. He will also star in the upcoming films Free Guy, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Red Notice. McElhenney, 43, is known for starring in the FX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also stars in the Apple TV+ Series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet.