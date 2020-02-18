Ryan Newman: NASCAR Fans Send Prayers Following Frightening Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR fans are sending prayers and well wishes to Ryan Newman after he was left seriously injured following a scary wreck at the Daytona 500 Monday night. After viewers watched the moment Newman’s car went airborne and flipped several times before catching fire, many flocked to social media, their prayers continuing to pour in well through the night and into Tuesday morning.

“Ryan Newman. NASCAR‘s toughest son-of-a b–,” wrote one fan. “Thank you God for keeping Rocketman safe tonight. Best of recovery for him, his team and his family. Thanks to the racing community who huddled together at this time for support.”

“Keep your prayers and good thoughts coming for [Ryan Newman],” tweeted another. “serious but non life threatening condition. Wrecked looked horrible and we all just witnessed quite the miracle knowing he survived. Best wishes Ryan #6.”

Because of the safety changes made after we lost Dale 19 years ago today, Ryan Newman will survive the worst crash ever today. Pray we have more good news about Ryan tomorrow, as his injuries are serious. 🙏 #RyanJNewman #DaleEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/Aj8lBDXwMk — Blake Reigle (@Blitzkreigle) February 18, 2020

“Seeing race fans and non race fans across America come together and pray in time of need for [Ryan Newman] is a blessing & so heartwarming,” wrote somebody else. “God is good.”

“Ryan Newman is one bad dude. Thank god for news better than many thought it would be,” added another. “Praying for Ryan and his family and the [Roush Fenway] team and everyone else out there who’s been worried sick waiting for some good news.”

Fight #RyanJNewman because you are the #RocketMan and we are all holding you in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/qLZo4jzwGk — Joel Hernandez (@z71ca5) February 18, 2020

According to a statement shared to Newman’s Twitter account, he is currently being treated at Halifax Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. His injuries, according to doctors, are not life threatening.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time,” the statement added. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Newman, who won the 2008 Daytona 500, is in his 19th full season in the NASCAR Cup series, according to his profile on the association’s website.