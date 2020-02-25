Ryan Newman Fans Angry Over Ross Chastain Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Performance

Fans of injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman were not happy with his temporary replacement, Ross Chastain, after Sunday. Newman is recovering from his crash at the Daytona 500, and in his place Chastain is driving the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford for Roush Fenway. When Chastain finished in 27th place, fans were not quiet about their disappointment.

Chastain raced in the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday — his Roush Fenway Racing debut. After a strong start, Chastain encountered some issues later on in the race, placing him at 27th in a field of 38 drivers.

Fans were unforgiving on social media, posting about how the loss left them feeling let down. Many were eager to see Newman return and take his place back from Chastain.

Ross Chastain almost went home to manage the family business and close the book on his racing career. Now he’s going to get a great opportunity to fill in for Ryan Newman at Vegas, a track Chastain won at in the @NASCAR_Xfinity series… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 20, 2020

“He sucked, all of the hard work Ryan and the team put into this car just went up in smoke,” one person tweeted.

“Told you to put Trevor in the car. It will be another [disaster] this weekend. Don’t say that NASCAR nation didn’t tell you so,” added another.

A third person tweeted directly at Newman, writing: “I will wait 4 you Rocketman” with a blushing emoji.

Chastain himself addressed his performance after the race, admitting that he had hoped things would go better.

“The car deserved a lot better finish,” Chastain said after the race, according to Roush Fenway. “Obviously, we showed a lot of speed early on. These guys kind of ate me alive on the restarts at times and I’d lose three or four spots. The guys gave me a really good car and we had some solid moments. I just have to be better.”

Whatever fans or Chastain himself may think, Chastain will be back in the driver’s seat this weekend, as Newman has officially confirmed he is still in recovery. Chastain will race the No. 6 Ford at the Auto Club 400 in San Bernardino, California.

While Newman won’t be back on the track this weekend, he does not intend to be gone for long. In a statement to the press over the weekend, he confirmed his intention to get behind the wheel this season.

“I’ve spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return,” Newman said. “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

“Ryan’s objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship,” added Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark.