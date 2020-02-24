Ryan Newman: NASCAR Fans Share Disappointment He Won't Be Racing Sunday After Hospital Release

Ryan Newman will not be racing this Sunday as he continues to heal from his head injury sustained in the Daytona 500. While NASCAR fans are glad that Newman is on the road to recovery, many are disappointed that he will not be back on the track this weekend.

Newman issued a lengthy public statement to reporters this week about his crash, his recovery and his return to the sport of motor racing. While he will not be on the track on Sunday, he intends to come back eventually.

"I've spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return," Newman said. "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford."

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark read Newman's statement for him this Sunday, and added a hopeful not about the recovery time. He said that the head injury should not stop Newman from being a serious competitor this year.

"Ryan's objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship," he said.

This gave some fans hope that Newman would be racing on Sunday, March 1 in the Auto Club 400. Instead, his fill-in Ross Chastain will continue to take his place on the Roush Fenway team.

While Newman's recovery has still been remarkable, fans flooded social media with their disappointment that he will not be back behind the wheel this weekend. Here is what Twitter is saying about Newman's second weekend off for recovery.