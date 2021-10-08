Russell Wilson Suffers Gruesome Injury in Thursday Night Game

Russell Wilson could miss some games for the first time in his NFL career. During the game on Thursday night between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, Wilson suffered a gruesome finger injury causing him to leave the game after the third quarter. The Seahawks lost 26-17, and head coach Pete Carroll said his star quarterback suffered a “badly sprained finger.”

“He wasn’t able to hold on to the football the way he needed to to throw,” Carroll said, per the New York Post. The injury occurred when Wilson’s right hand was hit by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The injury was so bad that Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith took over. In the fourth quarter with the Seahawks down 16-7, Smith threw a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to cut the Rams lead to two. But the Rams were able to pull away late to secure their fourth victory of the season.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1446298911153393668?s=20

“He was clear that this was not going to be the night to come back in there,” Carroll said about Wilson. “He tried and would’ve if he could have, but already projecting forward, you know, I’ll be back. I’m going to get this thing figured out. Just exactly like he does. He knows — that’s where easy goes. He’s not going to sit in the moment and dwell on it at all, and he didn’t.”

The burning question is how much time could Wilson miss with the injury? According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Wilson is traveling to see a finger specialist to get an injury diagnosis. It’s not clear how much time Wilson will miss, but it could be up to 6-8 weeks if he has a mallet finger or a sprained joint in the middle finger of his right hand.

Wilson is one of the more durable quarterbacks in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2012, Wilson has not missed a start and has led the team to a winning record each season. In 2013, Wilson led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl title. The following year, Wilson led Seattle to a 12-4 record and another Super Bowl appearance only to lose to the New England Patriots.