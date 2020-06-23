Derrick Henry Celebrates Being a New Father on Kevin Hart's 'Cold As Balls: Cold Calls'

✖

The fourth season of Laugh Out Loud's Cold As Balls: Cold Calls continued on Tuesday when host Kevin Hart interviewed a member of the Tennessee Titans. He spoke with running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards during the 2019 season. Much of the conversation revolved around Henry's success on the field and his record-tying touchdown run, but he revealed that he is a new father.

As Henry explained to Hart, he has spent his time in quarantine doing three things. He either feeds his newborn, holds her or works out. Henry's daughter was born on June 18, so he is adjusting to the changes in his life. Specifically, he mentioned his sleep schedule. Other than that, Henry said that time in quarantine is "easy."

Like his interviews with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, Hart covered a wide variety of topics. He bragged out his mythical 100-yard rushing touchdown before comparing dogs. Hart also tried to showcase his muscles, which prompted Henry taking off his shirt.

Traditionally, this interview would take place on the Cold As Balls set. Henry and Hart would have gotten into the ice tubs and spoken about their lives and families while dealing with frigid water. This is not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Hart had to alter his interview show. He still answers questions about each of his guests but doesn't deal with having ice dumped on him when he answers incorrectly.

"King Henry" is preparing for a critical season in his NFL career. He is playing under the franchise tag and could enter the 2020 campaign without a long-term deal. The Tennessee Titans could still offer Henry a multi-year prior to July 15, but he currently remains under a one-year contract.

Henry has rushed for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns in his four-year career, including a record-tying 99-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He has been the driving force behind the Nashville-based offense and showcased his power during a Divisional Round victory over the New England Patriots. Given his track record, the Titans fans have expressed the hope that Henry will remain in Tennessee, but he is more focused on spending time with his newborn.

Additional guests on Cold As Balls: Cold Calls' fourth season include Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George. There are only five episodes in the coronavirus-shortened season, and they will all air on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Laugh Out Loud's IGTV and Hart's Facebook page. New episodes are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.