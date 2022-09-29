Russell Wilson Claps Back at Eli Manning for Joke Over $235 Million Contract

Russell Wilson had the perfect response to Eli Manning's joke. During "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football this week. Manning said the Denver Broncos should have given the $235 million contract to punter Corliss Waitman who punted 10 times for an average of 47.6 yards in the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson was asked about the comments on Wednesday and decided to poke fun at Manning.

"You talking about Chad Powers?" Wilson said, per CBS Sports. "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers. Listen, it's just part of the game. Those guys have fun and everything else. I have a lot of respect for Peyton [Manning] and Eli. I've always looked up to those guys, so I'm not stressed about it."

Chad Powers is Manning's alter ego who was seen on the ESPN+ show Eli's Places. Manning disguised as Powers during a tryout at Penn State. The video went viral and now more videos of Powers are being planned, according to TMZ Sports. During the offseason, the Broncos traded for Wilson and signed him to a five-year, $235 million contract. The move comes after Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and led the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.

"My experience in Seattle was one of a kind," Wilson said earlier this month, per the Broncos' official website. "Ten years, I couldn't imagine those years not being in my life and how special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers and just the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I'm going to think of all those memories and everything else and the joy of that and the gratitude of that. And then also, we've got a football game to play. So I'm excited just to get out there and play again. I love this game. I'm passionate about it. Got a lot of great teammates — there's a lot of guys that I'm super close with on the other side. It'll be a great battle." Wilson is not off to a strong start with the Broncos. In three games this year, the star quarterback has completed just 59.4% of his passes for 743 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with an 83.2 passer rating.