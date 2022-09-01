Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Signs $245 Million Contract Extension

A Super Bowl champion quarterback just earned a lot of money. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a contract extension. The new deal is worth $245 million over five years, including $165 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wilson will earn an average salary of $49 million per year and will be under contract with the Broncos through the 2028 season.

Earlier this year, the Broncos made a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to trade for Wilson. "He has elite arm strength, elite accuracy," Broncos general manager George Paton said during a press conference at the time. "We feel he has the best deep ball in the NFL. And then you watch him off schedule and his eyes and his instincts and the play-making ability, and the 'it' factor that all the great quarterbacks have, Russ has. He's the best in the biggest moments. He's best in the end of the game to win the game."

Wilson is looking to do the same thing he did in Seattle, which is leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl. Denver has won three Super Bowls in its history. Legendary quarterback John Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl wins in 1997 and 1998, while Peyton Manning led Denver to a championship in 2015.

"I came here for one reason," Wilson said in his introductory press conference in March. "I came here for one reason. And that's to win. And that's what I believe in. So every day, what you're going to get from me is that mentality. You're going to get that juice, you're going to get that energy, you're going to get that focus — and we're going to do it together. … We're here for one thing, and that's to win. It's to win at the highest level often."

Wilson, 33, was selected in the third round by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In his second season with Seattle, he led the team to a Super Bowl win by beating Manning and the Broncos. Wilson and the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl again in 2014 only to lose to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The NC State alum has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times and the All-Pro Second Team in 2019.