Russell Wilson Celebrates 'Queen' Ciara in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Russell Wilson celebrated his wife Ciara's birthday on Sunday with a long post on Instagram. He posted multiple photos that showed her with their children. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback then called her his queen and expressed appreciation for her and her love.

"My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for!" Russell wrote in the caption of his post. "You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet.

"You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world," Wilson continued. "However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. [heart emoji] Happy Birthday Babylove! [Ciara]."

Wilson isn't at home celebrating with his wife due to having a game scheduled for Sunday night. He and the Seahawks will face off with the Cardinals in an NFC West primetime battle. The Seahawks are undefeated while Wilson is playing at an MVP level with 19 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions. He hopes to keep the winning streak going while remaining in contention for the division crown.

Wilson and Ciara recently welcomed their third child — second together. They announced the birth of Win Harrison Wilson in July, prompting a series of dad jokes from the NFL quarterback. The new baby joins big sister Sienna Princess, Wilson and Ciara's 3-year old daughter, and 6-year old big brother Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

While many fans have called for the pair to add another child to the family, Ciara doesn't know if they will ultimately do so. Although Wilson appeared to be in favor of the idea. "We're going to have more of these little things," he joked in a recent Instagram video showing him cradling Win late at night. Ciara responded by saying, "Ok, sit down," seemingly shut down the discussion.