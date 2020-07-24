Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Son, Reveal His Punny Name

✖

Russell Wilson and Ciara have welcomed a new member to the family. On Friday, the couple announced the birth of their second child together, a son named Win Harrison Wilson. Russell Wilson and Ciara went to Instagram to share the news and revealed he was born on Thursday, July 23, and weighed eight pounds and one ounce.

The new baby joins big sister Sienna Princess, Wilson and Ciara's 3-year old daughter, and 6-year old big brother Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with her ex-fiance, rapper Future. Wilson and Ciara announced they were expecting again back in January. At the time, Ciara was showing off her baby bump in a bikini while in Turks and Caicos Islands. She showed off her bump one month later when the couple attended the Vanity Fari Oscar Party following the 2020 Academy Awards.

The timing of the birth was perfect as Wilson was concerned he wasn't going to be able to be there as he had to report for training camp. When talking about Ciara's pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wilson said he wasn't sure he wasn't going to be allowed in the delivery room because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's what we don't know. That's kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so," Wilson said to Joel McHale, who was guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break. "Obviously, COVID's been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else." Wilson also pointed out the last time he was in the delivery room and revealed why he needed to be there with Ciara.

"Last time, she grabbed my hand," Wilson said. "She almost broke my hand." The issue with that is the hand Ciara was grabbing was his throwing hand. She was squeezing my right hand," he added. "I said, 'Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.' So, she grabbed my left."

Seattle Seahawks fans can appreciate that because the team couldn't afford to lose him for a significant amount of time. And now that Wilson's second child is born, he can spend a little time with him before he has to report to Seahawks training camp. Wilson, who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl during the 2013 season, is looking to win another title to solidify his legacy.