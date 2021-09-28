Ronda Rousey Reveals Birth of Daughter With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child, Rousey announced on Monday. The MMA fighter shared two photos of her baby girl, focusing on her arm. The couple named their daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, Rousey revealed in the Instagram caption, adding only a heart emoji. Browne also shared the news on his Instagram page, adding a message to his daughter reading, “You are so incredibly loved!”

Rousey, 34, revealed she was pregnant in April when she shared a video on her YouTube channel. “Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon. September 22,” she told fans. In late June, Rousey and Browne announced they were expecting a girl. They chose not to have an elaborate gender reveal party, unlike the many controversial ones held by other parents.

“We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands even. Some people are idiots,” Rousey said in her gender reveal video. “We’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres-style.” The couple went with a simple animated reveal, with a green egg hatching to show a sonogram with the text “It’s a girl” underneath it.

Rousey and fellow fighter Browne married in August 2017 in Hawaii. Rousey marked their anniversary last month by sharing several photos from their relationship and their wedding. “Happy Anniversary to the Sexiest Man Alive! [Browne] My Heart Soul and Universe! My Everything and More! My Sun and Stars, Moon of My Life,” Rousey wrote. “HhmmMER to my HmmMEE!! I can’t believe it’s only been four years, it feels like my life didn’t even start until you were in it. If only I knew when we met one day I’d be barefoot and pregnant feeling your baby do backflips in my belly while proclaiming my love for you and wishing you happy fourth anniversary.” At the end of her caption, Rousey said she is the “luckiest woman alive” and they are “still best friends.”

Rousey last appeared in a WWE event in 2019. Earlier this year, Rousey told Table Talk she had no specific plans about when she would go back to the WWE, although that interview was before she announced her pregnancy. “I don’t know. When I feel like it,” she said when asked about her possible return. “Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know.” When she returns, Rousey said she would like to face Nia Jax in the ring.

“One person that I’m capable of doing the most with is Nia [Jax] because she’s really really strong,” Rousey said at the time. “I don’t have to worry about hurting her. I feel like I’ve had some great matches with her. My first singles was with her. We’ve also gone through that storyline already. We’ve done all that we could. I really like having someone really strong that I can work with that I can use as a base but can also base on me. I would really love to work with Rhea Ripley.”