Ronda Rousey Announces Gender of First Baby

Ronda Rousey announced that she's pregnant with her husband Travis Browne in April, and the couple just revealed the gender of their first baby. In a video posted on YouTube, Rousey and Browne revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

"Our gender reveal is finally here,” Rousey said, per Wrestling Inc. “We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands, even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that, so we’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres style…” WWE sent a message to the happy couple once the news was announced.

“‘The Baddest Baby on the Planet’ will be… a girl! In a short and sweet YouTube video shot on their farm, former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, revealed they are welcoming a baby girl into the world later this year," WWE wrote Congratulations to the happy couple!"

Rousey hasn't appeared on WWE television since losing the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Rousey appeared on Table Talk earlier this year and was asked when she's making a return to WWE.

"I don’t know. When I feel like it,” Rousey said. “Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know." It's likely that Rousey will return sometime next year at the earliest. She also talked about which WWE Superstars she enjoyed working with during her time with the company.

“Given the fact that we never worked together before and that we had a day and a half to put the whole thing together, I really think me and Charlotte [Flair] had a lot of great chemistry, but Nattie (Natalya), we had less time. That was my first match ever on the fly, and I was literally crying in the match because I was so afraid,” Rousey said. “We just made it a part of the story. The fact that we were able to make the match as we went along, I think we really had a special kind of chemistry. I would really love to have a match that we really didn’t prepare for." Rousey's only loss in WWE came in the WrestleMania 35 match. She is also known for her work in UFC, posting a 12-2 record and winning the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship.