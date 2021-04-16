Ronda Rousey Gives Update on Her Return to WWE

✖

Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE television since losing the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. But is she on her way back for a second run? The WWE Superstar and former MMA star appeared on Table Talk, which is co-hosted by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. She was asked when was she returning to WWE.

"I don’t know. When I feel like it,” Rousey said as reported by Wrestling Inc. “Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know." It looks like Rousey isn't returning in the foreseeable future, but she had a lot of fun during her two-year run in WWE. Rousey also talked to Dudley about who she loved working with.

“Given the fact that we never worked together before and that we had a day and a half to put the whole thing together, I really think me and Charlotte [Flair] had a lot of great chemistry, but Nattie (Natalya), we had less time. That was my first match ever on the fly, and I was literally crying in the match because I was so afraid,” Rousey said. “We just made it a part of the story. The fact that we were able to make the match as we went along, I think we really had a special kind of chemistry. I would really love to have a match that we really didn’t prepare for."

Rousey also talked about who she would love to face once she returns. “One person that I’m capable of doing the most with is Nia [Jax] because she’s really really strong. I don’t have to worry about hurting her. I feel like I’ve had some great matches with her. My first singles was with her. We’ve also gone through that storyline already. We’ve done all that we could. I really like having someone really strong that I can work with that I can use as a base but can also base on me. I would really love to work with Rhea Ripley."

Rousey also said that she would love to work with Bianca Belair also. There were rumors that Rousey was going to return on the week's Monday Night Raw, but that didn't happen. WWE President Nick Khan appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast last week and said that Rousey "is gonna be coming back at a certain point in time."