Ronda Rousey Pregnant With First Child

Ronda Rousey is about to be a mother. On her YouTube channel, the WWE Superstar and former UFC star announced she's four months pregnant with her husband Travis Browne. In the video, Rousey said, "Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon. September 22."

This news comes as WWE fans were speculating about Rousey's return to WWE. She hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch, who just had her first child in December. Rousey recently appeared on Table Talk, which is co-hosted by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. She was asked when she will return to WWE.

"I don’t know. When I feel like it,” Rousey said. “Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know." With Rousey now set to be a new mom, it's likely she won't return to WWE until sometime next year. In the same interview, Rousey talked about some of the WWE Superstars she enjoyed working with during her two years with the company.

“Given the fact that we never worked together before and that we had a day and a half to put the whole thing together, I really think me and Charlotte [Flair] had a lot of great chemistry, but Nattie (Natalya), we had less time. That was my first match ever on the fly, and I was literally crying in the match because I was so afraid,” Rousey said. “We just made it a part of the story. The fact that we were able to make the match as we went along, I think we really had a special kind of chemistry. I would really love to have a match that we really didn’t prepare for."

WWE President Nick Khan recently appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and gave an update on Rousey and Lynch's return. “Ronda [Rousey] is gonna be coming back at a certain point in time," Khan said. "Becky Lynch just had her first baby, she’s gonna be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future. So we’re as bullish on that group of folks as on anything else at this company.” Rousey, 34, made an instant impact during her time in WWE. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named her the top women's wrestler in 2018 and the third-best in 2019.