Ronda Rousey Reacts to Making Big Return to WWE

Ronda Rousey is back in WWE. On Saturday the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble and competed in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Rousey won the match and will now face either the Raw or SmacDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38. After the Royal Rumble, Rousey went to Instagram to react to her big return.

I just had a baby 4 months ago…. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the [WWE] at the [Royal Rumble],” Rousey wrote in the Instagram post. “Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before. But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Po the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us. Now it’s my turn.”

The last time Rousey was in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 35 when she lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch. There has been speculation about Rousey returning soon, and now that she’s back, the burning question is who will she face at WrestleMania?

After winning the Roya Rumble, Rousey spoke to Sarah Schreiber about her big win and surprise return. “Yeah, it is. I mean, it’s the statement I wanted to make. I don’t know, that wasn’t a question at all, that was a statement,” Rousey said, per ComicBook.com. And when it comes to her next move Rousey revealed, “I’m going to go back to my bus and love on my little baby and that’s really the only thing I care about right now, my priorities have changed.”

Before Rousey left in 2019, she became a heel after starting her WWE career as a face. And when she was on hiatus, Rousey took a shot at the fans. “So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,’” she said in an interview with Steve-O during her hiatus. “My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them.”