Major Update on Ronda Rousey Returning to WWE

Ronda Rousey may return to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select (per Wrestling Inc.), Rousey’s WWE return has been discussed internally and has been mentioned to talent outside the company. Her name has been thrown around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or having some involvement in the pay-per-view event which takes place on Saturday.

It’s also reported that Rousey has been training, leading to some believing she will return soon. The last time Rousey has appeared on WWE TV was in 2019 when she lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. During her time away from WWE, Rousey has appeared on the TV series 9-1-1 and had her first child with her husband Travis Browne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I cannot wait to meet this baby-to see what she’s like, how’s she’s uniquely her, how she’s like me and her dad. I’m dying to see the color of her eyes,” Rousey wrote in an Instagram post in July before giving birth. “What’s her laugh gunna sound like? When she clears her throat is she gunna do it [the] same way me and my mom do?

“I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I’ve never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life. I’ve never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe.” Back in April, Rousey appeared on Table Talk and said she wasn’t sure when she was returning to WWE. She also talked about who she enjoyed working with when she was competing.

“Given the fact that we never worked together before and that we had a day and a half to put the whole thing together, I really think me and Charlotte [Flair] had a lot of great chemistry, but Nattie (Natalya), we had less time. That was my first match ever on the fly, and I was literally crying in the match because I was so afraid,” Rousey said. “We just made it a part of the story. The fact that we were able to make the match as we went along, I think we really had a special kind of chemistry.”