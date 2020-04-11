Ronda Rousey Addresses WWE Future, Issues With ‘F—ing Ungrateful Fans’

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been in a WWE ring in over a year. It’s been reported she will return to WWE action, but based on her most recent interview, she will not return in a full-time capacity. The former WWE Women’s Champion was on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, and she talked about her time in WWE. She enjoyed the experience, but she had issues with the fans.

“If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’ t need the money,” Rousey said, per Pro Wrestling Sheet. “So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?”

She continued: “I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

Rousey’s last match was at WrestleMania 35 where she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship. Rousey lost to Lynch, but she had a lot of fun her entire time with the company.

“I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room,” she said. “Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.” Rousey made a huge impact, as she was named Rookie of the Year by CBS Sports in 2018. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Rousey No. 1 on the top 100 female singles wrestlers the same year.