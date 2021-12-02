Stephanie McMahon Gives Update on Ronda Rousey’s Return to WWE

Ronda Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE television in over two years, and fans are wondering when she’ll return. Currently, Rousey is enjoying her time being a mother, but her name has been surfaced when it comes to big returns. WWE personality and chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon recently talked about Rousey at a March of Dimes event and said the door is always open for her return.

“There is no official update on her return, but she is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me,” McMahon said, per Comicbook.com. Back in April, Rousey talked about making her return to WWE and said it could happen. However, she is in no rush of getting back in the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know. When I feel like it,” Rousey said on Table Talk at the time. “Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know.” In the same interview, Rousey talked about who she loved working with while in WWE. “Given the fact that we never worked together before and that we had a day and a half to put the whole thing together, I really think me and Charlotte [Flair] had a lot of great chemistry, but Nattie (Natalya), we had less time. That was my first match ever on the fly, and I was literally crying in the match because I was so afraid,” Rousey said. “We just made it a part of the story. The fact that we were able to make the match as we went along, I think we really had a special kind of chemistry. I would really love to have a match that we really didn’t prepare for.”

Rousey made a huge impact in her short time in WWE. She won the Raw Women’s Championship and was part of the main event of WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, making the three the first women to main event WWE’s biggest pay-per-view show. Rousey also worked with the Bella Twins, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

During a previous gaming stream, Rousey revealed she still talks to McMahon. She said: “I actually keep in touch with Steph because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures.” Rousey also sent well wishes to Triple H who recently had heart surgery.