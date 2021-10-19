Ronda Rousey Shares ‘Proud’ Breastfeeding Photo With Baby Girl Po

Ronda Rousey has a strong message about breastfeeding. This week, the former UFC star and WWE Superstar went to Instagram to share a photo of her breastfeeding her baby girl Pō. And in the caption, Rousey, 34, talked about how she wants to “normalize breastfeeding” as well as being a “proud mama.”

“Our boys asked me the other day how I’m gunna feed Pō on the plane when we take her with us to Hawaii. And I was like ‘uhhh, same way I always do,’” Rousey wrote. “Then it occurred to me that they probably never seen anyone breastfeed before and weren’t sure if it was appropriate in public. Motherhood’s some badass, primal, beautiful s— that shouldn’t be hidden. It still blows my mind that my body assembled this little person, pushed her out and now makes everything she needs to thrive. It’s really nothing to be ashamed of, it’s something to brag about.” Rousey then used the hashtags “normalize breastfeeding” and “proud mama” to end the note.

Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed Pō (full name La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō) into the world last month. The couple got married in Browne’s native Hawaii in August 2017, and Browne is also a father to sons Keawe and Kaleo. Rousey announced she was pregnant in April. And in July, Rousey opened up about her pregnancy journey.

“I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I’ve never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life,” she wrote at the time, per PEOPLE. “I’ve never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe. There’s no break, it’s a grind, I’m just trying to get through one day at a time. Thank God for Mr. Browne. Not a day goes by without him telling me I’m beautiful, sexy, loved, and appreciated. He holds my belly to give me breaks from carrying, gives me bites of everything he’s eating, then drags me hissing into the sunlight when I wanna go full Gollum.”

Rousey competed in UFC from 2013-2016 and was the women’s bantamweight champion. In her MMA career, Rousey posted a 12-2 record. After her time in UFC came to an end, Rousey competed in WWE and quickly won the Raw Women’s Championship. Her only loss in WWE came in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.