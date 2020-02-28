Rob Kardashian Denied Request That Ex Blac Chyna Be Stripped of Primary Custody of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian’s request to have ex Blac Chyna‘s primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter Dream removed has been denied, according to court documents obtained by The Blast Friday. Kardashian’s emergency request for primary custody, which he filed in January, reportedly claimed that Chyna is “out of control,” using cocaine and spending “$600 on alcohol” daily, according to sealed court documents obtained by TMZ, but a judge ruled that there was no emergency issue with Chyna’s living situation.

Kardashian will still be allowed to argue for a change in custody, but the request will not be decided on an emergency basis.

In new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna “was shocked to learn that Defendant Rob Kardashian moved ex parte on January 3, 2020, for an emergency order to permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a ‘monitor;’ present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne M. Ciani, told the outlet in a separate statement, “All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much.”

“There was absolutely no basis for Rob and his sister Khloe to file an ex parte application with the Court regarding custody of Dream. That application was then illegally leaked to TMZ, which spread defamatory lies about Chyna and even about her long-time nanny. Chyna and her nanny have suffered significant emotional distress as a result,” Ciani continued. “Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother — without any child support from Rob.”

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images