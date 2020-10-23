Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on 'Keeping up With the Kardashians' for Kim's 40th Birthday

✖

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, stopping by to celebrate with his family for sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday special. Ringing in the milestone year for the KKW Beauty founder was a major affair, much to her surprise, as a party for friends and family kicked off with COVID-19 rapid tests for all attendees. While Rob didn't appear at the party during Wednesday's episode, he did show up for the taping of Kim's birthday special with most of the rest of his family.

Rob joined mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick and stepsister Kendall Jenner to watch old home videos with Kim — many of which featured late Robert Kardashian — look back on some of the KUWTK star's most iconic moments, and reminisce on her relationship with husband Kanye West. Rob pointed out teasingly that fans used to call Kim and her husband "Kimye," as he looked back on old footage of the two.

Rob has largely stayed out of the spotlight since 2017, when he and fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Dream, called off their engagement. In June of this year, he made his return to Instagram after losing a significant amount of weight, posting shirtless shots on social media a number of times since then.

"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloé told E!'s Daily Pop in July of her close bond with her brother. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."

The Good American founder added that the coronavirus quarantine had helped repair her family's relationships. "We're definitely closer and I think we all just appreciate each other so much more, especially during quarantine," she said. "We don't want to see, obviously, a lot of people. So having each other where we know our kids are with each other and know each other's healthy, so we're able to see one another, thank god. So I think we hold family even higher than we ever did, which says a lot because we're already obsessed with each other."