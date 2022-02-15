Rob Gronkowski Makes Big Prediction on Tom Brady’s Future Following Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady will not be on an NFL field next season as he officially retired from the league. But his former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes Brady won’t be retired for too long. The four-time All-Pro tight end recently spoke to USA Today Sports about Brady’s future and said he sees him returning to the NFL in a couple of years.

“The guy can play at any age,” Gronkowski said. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.” It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see Brady back in the NFL since he left the game playing at a high level. This past season, Brady threw from 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. It was the first time since 2011 Brady threw for over 5,000 yards.

Last week Brady didn’t rule out a possible comeback. And while appearing on the Let’s Go! Podcast this week, Brady said he’s going to enjoy what’s going on right now and not worry about the future. “I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision,” Brady said, per Pro Football Talk. “All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us.

“I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with. So the future is bright. I look forward to the opportunities that are ahead and I look forward to speaking with everyone again next year. So I’ve had a great time doing the show. We’ll keep it going and thank you to everyone for their amazing support, thanks for another great NFL football season. And I hope it just keeps getting better and better from here.”

Brady and Gronkowski were teammates when both were members of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During their time together, Brady and Gronkowski won four Super Bowls with the last win coming in 2021. Gronkowski has only played with one quarterback in his career, so does this mean he will also retire since he has nothing left to prove? He is a free agent, meaning he could either call it a career or sign with another contender and go for a fifth Super Bowl ring.