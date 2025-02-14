Shaq Drops F-Bomb Live on ‘Inside the NBA’: ‘We’re Getting Fired Anyway!’

Thursday’s NBA telecast on TNT hit plenty of familiar marks for fans, but it also caught the Inside the NBA crew in a rare mood. As shared by Awful Announcing, Shaq let his colorful language fly ahead of this weekend’s All-Star Game showdown between himself, Kenny Smith, Chuck, and Candace Owens.

During the familiar Run to the Board segment with Smith, Shaq and Barkley race themselves after leaving Kenny hanging mid-run. Before breaking down the halftime stats, Shaq had to vent a bit.

“In the words of Marshawn Lynch, ‘I’m tired as s—, America,’” Shaq said unbleeped. “We getting fired anyway, Ernie. F— it.”

The official social media for NBA on TNT didn’t share the explicit part of the segment, but plenty have put it online already on your favorite platform. It’s just another addition to the long, storied history of Inside the NBA.

Thankfully, getting fired isn’t in the cards for the team at TNT. Shaquille O’Neal signed a new long-term contract to remain with the team as they head to ESPN due to TNT losing the NBA media rights. The move will come next season, with TNT licensing the show to ESPN and ABC.

Barkley had said he’ll remain with the show for the rest of his TNT contract, which currently has seven years on it. Smith and host Ernie Johnson are also expected to stay with the crew, keeping one of the joys of the modern NBA together for a while longer.

According to Front Office Sports (Via the NY Post), Shaq will earn $15 million per year, with the finalized length still to be announced.