Patrick Mahomes’ Grandfather Dies Days After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ grandfather Randy Martin has died. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s mother, Randi Mahomes, announced her father’s passing on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 14, just five days after her son’s team took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

“Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven,” Randi, 52, wrote. “I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23.”

Randi’s close friend, Teresa Jane, took to Instagram shortly after her announcement to share her sympathies and announce details surrounding Randy’s funeral, which will be open to friends and family members on Monday, Feb. 17 in Henderson, Texas.

“As many have probably seen my bestie @randimahomes has had a hard week as she held the hand of her last living parent while he slipped into heaven,” she wrote alongside a photo of Randi as a young girl with her father. “I can’t imagine the pain as I’m so blessed to not know it yet, but she is truly hurting, struggling, in complete heartache for the loss [of] her daddy!!” Jane added on behalf of the Mahomes family, “Thank you for all of the thoughts, prayers, and love as they need every ounce during this painful time of letting go.”

Randi had been posting updates about her father’s health for months, revealing in September 2024 that her father had been admitted to the hospital for undisclosed reasons. “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 13. “He is in the hospital and is not well.” Then on Jan. 24, Randi revealed on her Instagram Story that her father had entered hospice care, writing, “My dad is in hospice and I’m lost for words.”

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Feb. 6, just three days before Patrick played in his third straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Randi told PEOPLE that her father was “hanging on” to watch his grandson play. She explained that while her dad had his bad days, “the one thing that he remembers” is the date of the Super Bowl. “I know that it has meant a lot to him,” Randi added at the time. “And I think he’s hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play.” She continued, “I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents [were too].”

The Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl title three days later, beating the Chiefs 40-22. Patrick, 29, took to social media that same day to share a message of gratitude alongside an apology to fans. “Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom,” he wrote. “I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it.” The athlete added, “We will be back.”