ESPN’s Erin Kate Dolan Reveals MLB Player Boyfriend

ESPN’s Erin Kate Dolan and Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm are an item. Dolan went Instagram official with their romance in a recent post with a series of photos of them celebrating Super Bowl 2025 weekend in New Orleans. “Best weekend of my life,” she captioned the Feb. 11 post.

Questions about their relationship date back to last year. Dolan, a Philadelphia native, posted a photo of her at a Phillies game in July 2024. She let confirmation of the relationship slip before the Instagram post in a pre–Super Bowl interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Yes, I do date Alec Bohm, everyone knows that,” Dolan said in a story published on February 8, the day before the big game. She then spoke about who she was bringing to the biggest day in sports. “Last Super Bowl, I brought my brother as my security guard. This year, Alec is coming, so we’re going to go to the game together.”

She added: “Having someone who’s in the same industry [and being able] to support each other is great, just because you deal with the same outside noise a lot of people don’t understand.”

She admits they tried to keep their romance private, telling The Philadelphia Inquirer they wanted to “try to keep it low-key.”

Dolan has been with ESPN since December 2021, where she first started as a sports betting analyst. She now appears regularly on the network’s sports betting news and information program, ESPN BET Live, and ESPN’s NFL pregame show Sunday NFL Countdown.

In a previous interview, she spoke about her forever love of journalism. “I don’t know where it comes from,” she said, noting her roots in entertainment, per Us Weekly. “My parents used to film me dancing and singing. They thought I’d be in entertainment. But I can’t dance or sing. But I never had any fear of being in front of a camera.”