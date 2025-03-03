Adam Sandler Storms Out Of Oscars After Hilarious Spat With Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien is doing everything he can to make the audience laugh at the Oscars. This year’s Academy Awards host recruited Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler for a bit about being properly dressed for the ceremony.

“Conan! Wassup, my man?” Sandler yelled, as he sat in the audience in an extremely goofy looking baby blue hoodie and blue basketball shorts, to much laughter from the audience.

“Adam… what are you wearing?” the host said.

Sandler yelled back, “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you pointed it out!”

“You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m., Adam,” O’Brien said, to which Sandler yelled back: “And you know what?! I like the way I look, because I’m a good person!”

O’Brien continued with the bit as Sandler stormed out before returning to yell “Chalamet!” in the face of Best Actor-nominated Timothée Chalamet.

Sandler isn’t nominated this year, but he likely will be soon: He’s got a reunion with Noah Baumbach coming up in his next film Jay Kelly and another sports-gambling-related drama with Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie.

The Oscars are currently airing on ABC and Hulu.