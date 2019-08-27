Rob Gronkowski Partners with Abacus Health Products to Develop CBD Products

Rob Gronkowski has announced the “next chapter” in his life. On Tuesday, the former New England Patriots tight end announced he has partnered with Abacus Health to launch a line of CBD products. Gronkowski said the products made by Abacus Health helped in his recovery process while playing football.

“I immediately made CBDMedic part of my recovery,” Gronkowski said of his post-retirement treatment via CBS Boston. “And now for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free. And that is a big deal.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the reasons Gronkowski walked away from football was the fact he was dealing with multiple injuries and he was never 100 percent healthy. He needed some time to recover and rest.

“[The injuries] took an absolute beating on my mind and my soul. I was hurt both mentally and physically, day in and day out,” Gronkowski said. “I decided to walk away from the game for one reason: I had to recover.”

Ever since the three-time Super Bowl champion called it a career, there have been reports of him possibly returning to the NFL. Gronkowski got emotional when he talked about his football future.

“It’s crazy. I understand. I feel that love. But I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover. I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down. And I didn’t like it. And I was losing that joy in life. Like, the joy. I’m sorry right now,” Gronkowski said. “But … I really was. And I was fighting through it. And I knew what I signed up for and I knew what I was fighting through, and I knew I just needed to fix myself.”

Gronk did add he’s not closing the door on an NFL return, but he has to get healthy first before he can consider a comeback.

Rob Gronkowski addresses whether or not he is coming back to the NFL: “Football was bringing me down.” pic.twitter.com/SM9P084Rcj — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) August 27, 2019

“I truly believe I can get to another level with my body, and I’m just in the first stage right now,” Gronkowski shared. “When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling like I need to go back on the field, I will go back to football. But as of right now, that is not the case. It could be the case in six months, it could be the case in two years, it could be the case in three years, it could be the case in three months. But I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future, in like a week or a month. No. I want to do a different chapter of my life right now.”

Gronkowski has nothing to prove on the football field as he finished his career with 521 receptions, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Along with winning three Super Bowls, Gronkowski was named to the Pro Bowl five times and he was named to the All-Pro First Team four times