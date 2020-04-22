Tom Brady Reacts to Rob Gronkowski Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

✖

Tom Brady has a new teammate, and it's a person he's very familiar with. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means Brady and Gronk are back together again. Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs last month, reacted to the news in the most creative way.

On Wednesday morning, Brady posted a video of him and Gronkowski on Twitter. In the video, Brady is seen blowing a horn, and Gronkowski is then seen running out of the woods. Once Gronkowski gets to Brady, he said, "A little tired, but Gronk reporting." This comes on the heels of Brady posting an Instagram story of him and the star tight end together when they were both on the Patriots, which was picked up by the NFL Instagram account.

After the 2018 season, Gronk announced his retirement from the NFL. He didn't play at all during the 2019 season, but once he heard that Brady was signing with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski started to get the itch to return to action. Recently, Gronkowski was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and when he was asked about his NFL career, he said: "I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."

Back in October, Brady was asked about Gronkowski possibly returning to the Patriots for another Super Bowl run, and he said he wouldn't try to get him out of retirement. The six-time Super Bowl champion stated: "Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he's enjoying his time. I am happy that he's enjoying his life. He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things."

Brady continued: "I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he's brought to the team and what he's brought to the region. I think he's a very special guy. He's just in a different phase of his life."