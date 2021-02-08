Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend Camille Kostek Share Kiss on Field After Super Bowl Win: 'Tastes Like a Champion'

✖

Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 during Super Bowl LV. While tight end Rob Gronkowski played an important role in the game, catching two touchdown passes from MVP Tom Brady, he celebrated the win on the field with a steamy kiss from his girlfriend, Camille Kostek. The 28-year-old model and actress posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and The Gronk smooching while confetti fell around them on the field.

She wore a custom bedazzled jacket featuring the tight end's jersey number, as well as a matching winter cap. "tastes like a champion [heart emoji] ILY [Gronk]" she wrote in the caption of the post. To her point, Gronk won a Super Bowl months after securing the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36. Gronk also celebrated the victory with multiple posts on his Instagram Stories. One photo showed him posing with Kostek and his mom, Diane Walters.

The tight end also posted a video revealing that he was going to Disney World and that he would ride all of the attractions without having to wait in line. He later showed evidence of this trip, which featured a lightsaber battle with a child.

Super Bowl LV is not the first time that Gronkowski and Kostek have celebrated a win in the Big Game. They previously shared a kiss on the field after the 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Interestingly enough, Kostek also used the same "tastes like a champion" caption in the post. The couple also turned heads during the Super Bowl LIII victory parade with the New England Patriots.

Several videos and photos surfaced on Twitter during the parade that showed Gronk and Kostek on the flatbed truck, celebrating with other members of the team. The tight end had a massive bottle of wine in one hand, which only added to the festivities. He also entertained viewers by dancing around in a variety of outfits. At one point, Gronk was shirtless and wearing a construction safety vest despite dealing with cold temperatures in the Northeast.

Fast-forward to February 2021, and the two prominent figures are celebrating yet another victory. It is unclear if there will be a victory parade in the streets of Tampa, but the pair will certainly turn heads during the celebration if one does take place. For now, they will celebrate a blowout victory over the Chiefs.