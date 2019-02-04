Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady Celebrates Win With Kids and Kiss for Wife Gisele Bundchen

Following his sixth Super Bowl victory in Atlanta Sunday night, Tom Brady celebrated with wife Gisele Bundchen and his three children, John, 11, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6, after they rushed the field to embrace him.

Bündchen, 38, was all smiles as she gave her husband of nearly 10 years a kiss after the game. Brady hoisted Vivian up in his arms during a post-game interview with Jim Nance as she took in the confetti-laden scene in her bedazzled Brady jersey.

Before the game began, Bündchen shared some heartwarming photos of the family preparing for the festivities. In one photo, Vivian can be seen from behind, stretching her arms out while looking out at the football field in her oversized Brady jersey and pigtail braids.

“Let’s go papai !!!” Bündchen captioned the photo, using the Portuguese word for “papa” as a term of endearment.

In another photo, she hugged her husband, who was kneeling in his practice garb, from behind. “I got your back!” she captioned the snap, to which he responded in the comments, “And I have yours!!!!”

Following the big win, Brady, 41, told CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson that the victory “doesn’t change anything” about his plans to continue playing — although he quickly took the opportunity to gush over his family.

“Doesn’t change anything,” the New England Patriots quarterback said. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife, and just… I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”

Later, with Vivian in his arms, he told Nance that another Vince Lombardi Trophy would motivate him to come back for the 2019 season.

“Look at this! How does this not motivate you?” he exclaimed as confetti swirled all around. “This is what it’s all about.”

Brady told ESPN in May that there was a “zero” percent chance of him retiring after the season, but did admit to wanting to spend more time with his kids.

“My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too,” he said at the time. “I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.”