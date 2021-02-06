✖

Former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek began trending on Saturday morning and into the afternoon. The reason is that MTV was airing Ridiculousness for most of Friday, all of Saturday and all of Sunday. This news caused many to wonder about Dyrdek's life, particularly focusing on his net worth.

According to Sporting Free, Dyrdek has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Though Celebrity Net Worth lists his net worth as $100 million due to his work on TV combined with his skateboarding career. Whether it is due to his time on Ridiculousness, Rob & Big or Fantasy Factory, he has become someone that everyday people easily recognize. Dyrdek has also earned a lot of money in the process.

Shortly after moving to California from his native Ohio, Dyrdek landed a major sponsor that contributed to his skateboarding career. He began riding for DC Shoes and remained a sponsored athlete until 2016. Dyrdek has also landed endorsements with Silver Trucks, EA Skate, and Monster Energy. In 2010, the skateboarder founded the Street League Skateboarding, which has grown into an international event with a $1.6 million prize.

During his time on Rob & Big, Dyrdek reportedly earned $60,000 per episode. He boosted his salary to $100,000 per episode for Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory. Questions remain about his per-episode salary for more than 500 episodes of Ridiculousness, with the number reportedly sitting at $140,000.

In addition to starring in several series for MTV, Dyrdek is the co-founder of Superjacket Productions. He and Shane Nickerson formed the all-media production company in 2013 and created a number of offerings. The list of projects includes Ridiculousness, The Dude Perfect Show, Amazingness, and Crashletes, which also featured NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Along with his projects for TV, Dyrdek has dabbled in real estate. He has three homes inside the exclusive Mulholland Estates neighborhood in the mountains between Sherman Oaks and Beverly Hills. He most recently purchased the third home in December for $8.5 million. The mansion is 7,567 square feet and features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. He reportedly plans to fix up, move into and eventually sell the property.

Variety reported in December that Dyrdek has spent close to $24.3 million on his trio of Mulholland Estates properties. He originally kickstarted the buying trend roughly five years ago by paying $9.9 million for a 3.1-acre parcel of vacant land, the largest in the community. He reportedly has plans to build a home designed by the architectural firm SAOTA. Two years ago, Dyrdek paid close to $6 million for a home with almost 6,800 square feet. He reportedly did an extensive remodel on the property before deciding to put it on the market.