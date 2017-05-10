Rob Dyrdek Speaks Out After Death Of Former ‘Rob & Big’ Co-Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin

Rob & Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin passed away Tuesday morning at age 45, and his former co-star, Rob Dyrdek, used social media to speak out about the loss of his friend.

My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

“My heart is broken,” he tweeted. “I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”

“We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure,” Dyrdek continued. “I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart.”

The two co-starred on the MTV show for three seasons from 2006-2008. Big Black also appeared on the show’s spinoffs, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

Dyrdek also shared a photo of Big Black holding his baby, writing, “I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother.”

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. pic.twitter.com/B331OfraKa — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

