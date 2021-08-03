WWE Legend Confirms He Quit on His Own Accord

✖

A WWE legend is speaking out after leaving the company. Ric Flair went to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a statement on leaving WWE. The news of Flair leaving was first reported by Wrestling Inc., and Flair explained why it was time for him to move on.

“I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me," Flair wrote. "I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I’m Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I’m In Right Now, Where I’m Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!,”

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (per Wrestling Inc.), Flair spoke to Vince McMahon about his daughter's booking. Charlotte Flair was involved in a storyline with her father earlier this year where he was mentoring Lacey Evans, but many thought they were a couple despite the major age difference. The storyline was stopped when Evans annoucned she is legitimately pregnant.

"It wasn’t so much about Lacey," Charlotte Flair told the Hindustan Times in May. "It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man is 2021 and I don’t want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair’s daughter, that’s Charlotte’s dad. I was like why I have to be on TV with my dad.”

Ric Flair, 72, was has appeared on WWE TV in different roles since 2012, the same year he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time. Before returning to WWE in 2012, Flair spent time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and Ring of Honor. Along with his memorable run in WCW, Flair has had three different stints in WWE, with the first being from 1991-1993 and the second being from 2001-2009.