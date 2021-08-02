Ric Flair Is Reportedly No Longer With WWE

✖

Ric Flair is no longer part of WWE. According to Wrestling Inc. and Fightful, the WWE legend requested his release and it was granted. Flair's release became effective on Monday. Flair re-signed with WWE last year and was seen on TV consistently, being involved in different storylines. Earlier this year, Flair was involved in a storyline with his daughter Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, but it was nixed after Evans got legitimately pregnant. He has been off TV since the storyline came to an end. When talking to Ariel Helwani in May, Flair talked about how the storyline made him uncomfortable.

“The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up," Flair said via Wrestling Inc. "She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.’

“When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn’t it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on, I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him. He just made up his mind, I think a lot of it was because [Lacey] was a marine. God only knows we cannot give enough back to the people that serve in the military and I think he wanted her to be successful and the way to get successful sometimes is to take two people that are doing really well and give them the rub.”

Charlotte Flair told the Hindustan Times in May that she no longer wanted to be in storylines that involved her dad. "It wasn't so much about Lacey," she said. "It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man it's 2021 and I don't want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair's daughter, that's Charlotte's dad."